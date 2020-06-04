Five more persons test Covid positive in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five more tested positive in Ernakulam on Wednesday. They include a 30-year-old Ayyampilly native, who arrived from Maharastra on May 16, Chullikal native, 50, who arrived from Kuwait on May 27, pregnant Pallarimangalam native, 28, who arrived from Dubai on May 28, Alangad native, 26, who arrived by Riyadh-Karipur flight on May 29 and a health worker.

Among them, two cases were asymptomatic. The 50-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were tested after those who travelled with them turned positive. However, both were in quarantine. All those who tested positive have been admitted to Government MCH, Kalamassery. One health worker who tested positive during surveillance testing. According to the health department, surveillance testing of healthcare workers is done to identify positive cases at an early stage.