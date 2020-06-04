STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Life term, Rs 2 lakh fine for Kochi-based-businessman’s murderer

As per the prosecution, Joshy murdered Shamsudheen, a Pullepady resident and owner of Kings Shoe Mart at Broadway, over a real estate deal.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced A S Joshy, 49, aka Karuppai Joshy to life imprisonment and slapped Rs 2 lakh fine on him for murdering 61-year-old M A Shamsudheen, a Kochi-based businessman, in 2013. If he fails to pay the fine, Joshy must undergo another six months of rigorous imprisonment. Of the fine amount, Rs 1 lakh should be disbursed to the legal heirs of Shamsudheen.
As many as 28 witnesses were examined during the trial which commenced on August 13, 2019. Some of the witnesses had turned hostile. 

As per the prosecution, Joshy murdered Shamsudheen, a Pullepady resident and owner of Kings Shoe Mart at Broadway, over a real estate deal. The court found Joshy guilty under IPC Section 302 (murder). 
The prosecution said the accused stabbed Shamsudheen near INTUC Junction at Maradu here at 9.10pm on January 7, 2013 as vengeance as the deceased did not give the brokerage for the sale of 1.16 acres of land at Kizhakkambalam for Rs 45 lakh, as demanded by the accused. 

Shamsudheen was found dead by the side of the Nettur Vegetable Market Road, barely 1km away from the venue of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas meet attended by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The gruesome murder had shocked Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi businessman murdered Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp