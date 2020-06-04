STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Migrant workers stay back

Providing labourers with food and accommodation prompted them to stay back, which helped revive the timber industry

Published: 04th June 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of a migrant worker taking a break from his work in a plywood factory

By Toby Antony 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing labourers with food and accommodation prompted them to stay back, which helped revive the timber industry.Stakeholders hope the sector can return to full production  capacity once the demand for products picks up in other states

The welfare activities organised for migrant labourers during the initial phases of the Covid-induced lockdown have come in handy for the timber industry as production in small factories has witnessed a revival. Thanks to the initiatives, which included providing the migrant labourers with food and accommodation, many of them stayed back. As a result, the stakeholders hope the industry can return to full production capacity once the demand for timber products from here picks up in other states.

Ernakulam is the hub of the timber industry in Kerala, with plywood factories in Perumbavoor and nearby areas employing over one lakh migrant workers.“Fortunately, fewer migrant workers from here left for their respective states. This helped plywood factories resume operations from the last week of April,” said Azees Pandiyarapilly, general secretary, Sawmill Owners and Plywood Manufacturers Association (SOPMA). 

He said when special train services to take the guest labourers home were started, many decided against leaving after those who did told them about the financial hardships back home. During the lockdown, the government had directed factory owners to arrange facilities for the guest workers. The district administration too provided food and essentials to them.The district has around 1,400 timber-related units. Of this 385 are plywood factories. Over 200 factories are engaged in timber peeling. 

“The factories have been directed to operate while maintaining social distancing. Currently, factories are hitting around 50 to 60 per cent of daily production capacity. Last week, we had some orders from other states. But we have to check whether stockists are stockpiling the plywood now,” Azees said.

Full revival depends on other states
The full revival of the industry will depend on the market in other states, said SOPMA president M M Mujeeb Rehman. “The production of plywood and other timber products from Ernakulam is based on the demand from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. The market there is yet to resume. Before the lockdown, around 500 truckloads of timber products from the district crossed state borders daily. Of them, around 300 truckloads were of plywood alone. Currently, only around 150 to 200 truckloads are moving out daily,” Mujeeb said.

Nellikuzhi panchayat near Kothamangalam, which has over 700 furniture factories and over 100 furniture shops, is also returning to normalcy.“Our industry is closely linked to the real estate sector. While the latter is yet to resume normal operations, retailers have started placing orders from last week,” said Abdul Majeed, the owner of a furniture manufacturing unit at Nellikuzhi.He said most of the workers are staying here, which helped owners like him resume work as soon as permission was granted to open the factories.
“Since this is a cottage industry, each unit has around 10 workers,” Abdul said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp