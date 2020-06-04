STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two workers killed in landslip at quarry

A West Bengal native among the deceased; duo buried in debris triggered by landslip  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a freak incident, two workers were killed after a landslip occurred at a quarry near Maneedu, in Piravom on Wednesday. Sasi, 49, hailing from Maneedu and Deepak Natra, 31, a native of West Bengal are the deceased. According to the Piravom police, the incident took place around 12.15pm when the workers were engaged in breaking the rocks. And the duo was buried in the debris triggered by the landslip. On being alerted, police and fire fighters rushed to the scene.

Sasi died en route to hospital. Though Deepak was pulled out by the rescuers after three-hour long operations, he was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities. The bodies  kept at a city hospital a will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem on Thursday. 

Local residents alleged that the quarry has been functioning illegally and a worker had been killed in a similar incident earlier. However, police said they are yet to receive any complaints in this regard. Nonetheless, a probe will be conducted into this. Piravom police registered a case of unnatural death.

