Two workers killed in landslip at quarry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a freak incident, two workers were killed after a landslip occurred at a quarry near Maneedu, in Piravom on Wednesday. Sasi, 49, hailing from Maneedu and Deepak Natra, 31, a native of West Bengal are the deceased. According to the Piravom police, the incident took place around 12.15pm when the workers were engaged in breaking the rocks. And the duo was buried in the debris triggered by the landslip. On being alerted, police and fire fighters rushed to the scene.

Sasi died en route to hospital. Though Deepak was pulled out by the rescuers after three-hour long operations, he was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities. The bodies kept at a city hospital a will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem on Thursday.

Local residents alleged that the quarry has been functioning illegally and a worker had been killed in a similar incident earlier. However, police said they are yet to receive any complaints in this regard. Nonetheless, a probe will be conducted into this. Piravom police registered a case of unnatural death.

Large quantity of plastic waste was removed while cleaning the canals as part of the ‘Operation Breakthrough’

A directive has been given to the Pollution Control Board and Suchithwa Mission officials to inspect shops.