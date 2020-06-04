Uber restarts airport transportation service 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Uber is restarting its airport transportation service in Kochi following a resumption of domestic air travel. Riders will now be able to access UberGo, Uber Premier and Uber XL services for safe, reliable and convenient airport travel needs, as permitted by government guidelines, said a release issued by the company.

According to Ratul Ghosh, head ridesharing, East and South India, Uber, said the move will bring back earning opportunities for the drivers. “We will constantly work with airport authorities to continue to ensure the highest possible hygiene and safety standards for our drivers and riders,’’ he said.

Over the past few weeks, Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy.