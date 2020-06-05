STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A healthy photo series

Published: 05th June 2020 06:55 AM

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the lockdown forced all restaurants in the state to shut down, it not just affected hotel owners and employees, but also food photographers, stylists and reviewers, who are a small but growing sector in the food industry. However, Vishnu Thilak, a food photographer who owns a startup called ‘Promising Pictures’, chose this period to spread awareness by shooting two food series titled ‘Immunity Booster Foods’ and ‘Detox Drinks’.

“All my shoots were cancelled and I was sitting idle at home when the idea of doing a shoot on immunity-boosting foods struck me. It seemed relevant and helpful with the pandemic tightening its grip on the country,” said Vishnu. The series features pictures of fruits and vegetables like citrus fruits, ginger, watermelon, yogurt, spinach etc, and a write up explaining its nutritional content.

“I did proper research on the internet before doing the series. Also, I focused on items that are affordable,” added Vishnu. After doing eight editions of ‘Immunity Booster Foods’, he shifted focus to ‘Detox Drinks’. “Since people were spending all their time at home, they would have enough time to detoxify their bodies. Even consuming a glass of lemon water daily keeps your body healthy,” said Vishnu. The series features drinks made of lemon, citrus, apple and cinnamon. The series was widely shared on Instagram. “The photos were shot on iPhone X and DSLR. The background settings were arranged in my room with my brother’s help,” said Vishnu. 

His next is a monsoon series. “I am planning to feature different types of herbal teas that can keep one healthy during monsoon,” he said. With restaurants getting the go-ahead to open for business, Vishnu is hopeful of getting busy again. “A few enquiries have already come in. However, it will take around two to three months for business get back on track,” he said.

