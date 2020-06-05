Covid deprives school students of midday meals

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With schools closed due to Covid-19, children from financially-weak families are finding themselves at a disadvantage. Besides facing difficulties with online classes, they have been denied the nutritions they got as part of the midday meal scheme.“Children from Class I to VIII are provided with the nutritious meal. Students from many underprivileged families have found this to be an attraction to attend school,” said a teacher, who wished not to be named.

Under the scheme, students studying in Classes I to V are given 100g of rice, while those till Class VIII are served 180g of rice along with vegetables. Students are also given eggs, fruits and milk. “Children from financially weaker families depended on the scheme to get the much-needed nourishment,” the teacher said.“The government should take steps to ensure the kids get the nourishing food even if they can’t come to the school,” said A S Kurup, father of a Class VI student.

“One option is to distribute kits with essential commodities that can take care of their needs for a month. These can be either handed over to the students at their homes by the panchayat or Kudumbashree members, or parents can collect them from schools,” said Kurup. Former Ernakulam MP K V Thomas said the government can think of setting up community kitchens to provide food to children from financially weak families. “Or the state can look at providing rice like it does for Christmas and Onam. The government can take the help of the local bodies and school PTAs to ensure that children get nutritious food,” he said.

“If kits are supplied to children studying in Anaganawadis, why not older children?” he asked.Minister for food and civil supplies P Thilothaman said the government will draw up a plan regarding this very soon. “But we have to take into consideration various factors before implementing the plan. However, making kits and distributing them to the students is a very good option and the government will be looking into it,” he said.