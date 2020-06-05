STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid deprives school students of midday meals

Children from financially weak families hit the most | Govt to draw up a plan soon

Published: 05th June 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: With schools closed due to Covid-19, children from financially-weak families are finding themselves at a disadvantage. Besides facing difficulties with online classes, they have been denied the nutritions they got as part of the midday meal scheme.“Children from Class I to VIII are provided with the nutritious meal. Students from many underprivileged families have found this to be an attraction to attend school,” said a teacher, who wished not to be named. 

Under the scheme, students studying in Classes I to V are given 100g of rice, while those till Class VIII are served 180g of rice along with vegetables. Students are also given eggs, fruits and milk. “Children from financially weaker families depended on the scheme to get the much-needed nourishment,” the teacher said.“The government should take steps to ensure the kids get the nourishing food even if they can’t come to the school,” said A S Kurup, father of a Class VI student. 

“One option is to distribute kits with essential commodities that can take care of their needs for a month. These can be either handed over to the students at their homes by the panchayat or Kudumbashree members, or parents can collect them from schools,” said Kurup.  Former Ernakulam MP K V Thomas said the government can think of setting up community kitchens to provide food to children from financially weak families. “Or the state can look at providing rice like it does for Christmas and Onam. The government can take the help of the local bodies and school PTAs to ensure that children get nutritious food,” he said.

“If kits are supplied to children studying in Anaganawadis, why not older children?” he asked.Minister for food and civil supplies P Thilothaman said the government will draw up a plan regarding this very soon. “But we have to take into consideration various factors before implementing the plan. However, making kits and distributing them to the students is a very good option and the government will be looking into it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp