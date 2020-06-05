Good response to Hibi Eden’s ‘Tablet Challenge’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Tablet Challenge’ launched by Hibi Eden, MP, to provide tablets to students who do not have gadgets/laptops or desktops, is getting a good response with more people coming forward with help.

Hibi launched the challenge on Tuesday after hearing about the suicide of a girl who did not have the gadget to access online classes.

He said he will buy 10 tablets to deserving students of government schools in Ernakulam. “The tablet challenge is getting a good response. We have received five tablets from Penta Menaka Welfare Association while various gadget shops gave a tablet each,” said Hibi. Actor Jayasurya, besides city corporation councillors, including P M Harris and Malini, and district panchayat member Sona Jayaraj, also contributed tablets.