KWC takes suo motu action after victim’s FB Live video

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) has initiated suo motu action against a man whose wife had recently taken to Facebook Live alleging domestic abuse and seeking help. After coming across the video by the victim, Bini Joby from Perumbavoor, the KWC initiated action against her husband Joby Kuriakose.KWC member Shiji Shivaji said the Perumbavoor DySP was contacted to get more information about the matter. “The Ernakulam SP will be asked to submit a detailed report,” Shiji said.

According to a KWC representative, Bini came on Facebook Live on June 2 seeking help. “She detailed the torture meted out by her husband and his mother. She also alleged that her husband Joby had assaulted her parents when they came to pick her up after she called them,” said the official. Shiji said KWC members will visit Bini and take her statement to get a clearer picture and take further action after that.

In the video, Bini narrated how her husband and his mother beat her after he came home drunk. She also alleged inaction by the police. Bini alleged that her in-laws tortured her for dowry and other things. “I know what happened to Uthra and didn’t want to end up like her. So, I decided to escape and called my parents. But look what happened to them,” she says. The Kurupumpady police have filed an FIR against Joby Kuriakose for domestic violence after Bini approached them. “Joby was arrested on Thursday,” said a police official.