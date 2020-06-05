STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Making history: Kollam band creates unique fusion of rock, Indian classical music

AD 1877, the fusion rock-band from Kollam, talks about evolution of their music and making it more relatable

Published: 05th June 2020 06:55 AM

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Members of the Kollam-based band AD 1877 take pride in having created a unique sound that fuses elements of rock music with Indian classical. The band, which has pulled a good following within the state over the last few years, was also featured on Music Mojo prior to the lockdown. ‘Arikathu Njammalu Bannotte’, an old Malayalam melody which was recreated by the band’s playback singer Shreya Raghav, is one of their best-known hits. “The song was performed as a tribute to the vocalist’s late mother and singer Palayad Yashoda. It had a mappilappattu ring to it, which was loved and appreciated by our listeners,” says Yedu Mohandas, percussionist of the band. Shreya also voiced the track ‘Nilamanaltharikalil’ from the Shane Nigam-starrer ‘Kismath’.

AD 1877 was formed by a group of like-minded young musicians from Punalur in 2014. Though they started off performing rock songs, it was a time when genres like metal, progressive and alternative rock did not have many takers in the state. So they brought out a more relatable sound for the band. “Most styles of music, including melodies from Malayalam music, can be blended with rock. That is what we have been working on, because we believe that Malayalis will groove to it more,” says Yedu. 

The members of the band came together during the event ‘Vrindavadyam’, organised as part of the Kerala School Kalolsavam. The band members include Abhiram Sudharshan (keyboard), Anu Richard (lead guitar), Ananthu Krishna (flute), Anu B Ivar (bass guitar), Sreejith Babu (vocals), Shreya Raghav (vocals) and Adarsh Sudarshan, who was part of popular reality show Munch star singer. ‘Punalur anthem’, a song that they released in 2016, is very close to the members’ hearts. “The video comprises the faces of many people we see everyday in Punalur. The star of the theme was the Punalur suspension bridge, built by the British in AD 1877- the name of our band,” he says.

The band is presently holding virtual concerts on social media platforms such as Facebook and Zoom to tide over the coronavirus period. “Our love for music is what drives us to perform. Though it is a difficult situation for musicians, we are not making any big demands as our main interest lies in making enjoyable music,” said lead guitarist Anu Richard. The band members including Anu are also thinking of ways to support fellow musicians who are struggling.

