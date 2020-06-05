Two fresh cases in Ernakulam district, both asymptomatic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two more persons, both Maharashtra natives, tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday. They had not exhibited any symptoms of the infection. The Merchant Navy employees, aged 34 and 41, arrived from Mumbai on June 1. They were under institutional quarantine and tested positive during a routine testing held before joining work. They have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Kalamassery.

A 37-year-old man who tested positive in Kollam is being treated at the GMCH. A private shipping firm employee, he too tested positive during routine testing. Health authorities said he also did not show any symptoms of Covid-19. A 73-year-old Malappuram native who tested positive on Thursday is being treated at the GMCH. He came from Doha on Wednesday.