An out-of-the-box web series starring ants

Aishwarya Prabhakaran

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishnu K Das, who is a freelance photographer by profession and a YouTuber by passion, has come out with a first of its kind crime thriller web series starring ants. Titled ‘Cheriya Urumbinte Valiya Prathikaaram’ (revenge of small ants), the idea for the web series occurred to Vishnu when he saw a colony of ants at his window. “I had come from Wayanad to Kasaragod to attend my grandmother’s funeral, following which I went into self-isolation. One day, I noticed a colony of ants near the window and started shooting its movements with my camera.

On observing closely, I saw that a couple of ants were trying to get rid of a dead ant. It seemed like something out of a gangster movie, where the villains were trying to get rid of a man they murdered. So I just continued shooting the incident. Later, on reading more about common red ants, I understood that moving a dead ant from the rest of the colony was habitual among this species. Scientists assume that this behaviour is based on a need to keep the rest of the colony healthy,” he said.

This gave Vishnu the idea for a crime thriller. “It was obvious that people wouldn’t watch a 15-minute-long video showing ants moving around. Hence, I thought of breaking it down into three episodes of four minutes each,” he said. A web series without any visual effects or major editing, Vishnu managed to create a series, the first two episodes of which have been released on his YouTube channel ‘One to Z’.

According to Vishnu, the series tries to convey the message of raising one’s voice against injustice and everything inappropriate. The response has so far been good, said Vishnu.Vishnu’s friends Ajith Joseph and Reshma Haridas helped in refining the story. Silji Mathew, Thai Omer and Vishnu himself have voiced the characters. The season finale will be released soon. “We are also planning to release the second season soon,” he added.