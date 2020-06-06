STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

An out-of-the-box web series starring ants

A web series sans visual effects or major editing, the first two episodes have been released on his YouTube channel ‘One to Z’ 

Published: 06th June 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishnu K Das, who is a freelance photographer by profession and a YouTuber by passion, has come out with a first of its kind crime thriller web series starring ants. Titled ‘Cheriya Urumbinte Valiya Prathikaaram’ (revenge of small ants), the idea for the web series occurred to Vishnu when he saw a colony of ants at his window. “I had come from Wayanad to Kasaragod to attend my grandmother’s funeral, following which I went into self-isolation. One day, I noticed a colony of ants near the window and started shooting its movements with my camera.

On observing closely, I saw that a couple of ants were trying to get rid of a dead ant. It seemed like something out of a gangster movie, where the villains were trying to get rid of a man they murdered. So I just continued shooting the incident. Later, on reading more about common red ants, I understood that moving a dead ant from the rest of the colony was habitual among this species. Scientists assume that this behaviour is based on a need to keep the rest of the colony healthy,” he said.

This gave Vishnu the idea for a crime thriller. “It was obvious that people wouldn’t watch a 15-minute-long video showing ants moving around. Hence, I thought of breaking it down into three episodes of four minutes each,” he said. A web series without any visual effects or major editing, Vishnu managed to create a series, the first two episodes of which have been released on his YouTube channel ‘One to Z’.

According to Vishnu, the series tries to convey the message of raising one’s voice against injustice and everything inappropriate. The response has so far been good, said Vishnu.Vishnu’s friends Ajith Joseph and Reshma Haridas helped in refining the story. Silji Mathew, Thai Omer and Vishnu himself have voiced the characters. The season finale will be released soon. “We are also planning to release the second season soon,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp