Corp to hold survey of students in need of aid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to help students who could not attend online classes started by the government due to the lack of facilities, the city corporation has decided to conduct a survey to find the number of students who do not have a smartphone or television at home. Mayor Soumini Jain announced the decision at the council meeting held on Friday. The corporation will help students get a smartphone or TV to attend the classes. Purnima Narayanan, chairperson of the Education Permanent Council, has been tasked with conducting the survey.

‘Spraying to be intensified’

The council also decided to intensify spraying within its limits to prevent infectious diseases, including dengue. “Since fogging is impractical during the monsoon, spraying will be intensified. The health inspector and councillors should ensure the availability of mosquito mitigation equipment in each health circle,” Soumini said.

Fighting plastic menace

The council has decided to intensify inspections in wholesale and retail shops following reports of a rise in the use of banned plastic carry bags. The health wing will conduct inspections at least once a week in commercial establishments.