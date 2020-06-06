STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

GAme on!

The online gaming sector has seen a surge in user engagement and viewership of video game streaming sessions

Published: 06th June 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Linta Mary Philip 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the lockdown came into effect, the online gaming sector has seen a surge in user engagement and viewership of video game streaming sessions. While games are mainly streamed on online platforms like Twitch, Facebook and YouTube, gaming enthusiasts in the state mostly prefer YouTube due to its reach among all social groups. Viewers of these platforms can be broadly classified into two groups -- those that wish to improve their gameplay by watching expert players and those who want to enjoy ‘Mod gameplay’ (where the gamer modifies various aspects of an existing game).

According to Kannan Manoj, who runs a gaming channel in YouTube called ‘Malayalam Techies’, his subscriber count has increased by more than a lakh since lockdown. The channel streams modified content of games such as GTA-V and PUBG.  “Pre-lockdown, the channel had an average view count of 20,000 per week. Now, it has gone up to almost 50,000. Viewer demographics have changed too. Earlier, it used to be mostly students. Now, there are viewers between the age group of 26 and 28 years. Malayalis across the world too have started tuning in,” says Kannan.

According to Media and Entertainment Sector Perspective, a report brought out by KPMG that studies the impact of Covid on media and other sectors, online gaming is set to see growth in consumption and monetisation as self-isolation allows for habit forming behaviours. The study says that there has been an increase in time spent on online games since mid-March. It predicts that paid models could see growth as online gaming gets more entrenched into overall time spent in media and entertainment sector. Meanwhile, indulgent expenses around purchase of technology hardware could be postponed for a while. The online gaming industry made a revenue of `62 billion in the last fiscal.

“Multiplayer games are preferred by gamers confined to their homes. Hence, games like Counterstrike, DOTA-2, Call of Duty-War Zone, Valorant, PUBG and Fortnite have been witnessing increased user interaction,” said Jathin, a professional gamer and verified streamer on Twitch. “Counterstrike has seen almost double the user interaction since lockdown,” he added. According to Jathin, the professional gaming culture in Kerala is still in its nascent stage and gaming tournaments in the state are mainly confined to tech festivals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • sanjog
    hallo
    6 hours ago reply
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp