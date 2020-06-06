KMRL launchaes green initiative, to plant 5,000 saplings this year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kicking off its initiative to plant 5,000 saplings this year, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd held a plantation drive on the Vyttila metro station premises on Friday, World Environment Day. Conservator of Forests C Meenakshi, the chief guest, planted a mahogany tree sapling to launch the drive. Saplings of jamun (njaval), red sandalwood, sitaphal, guava and amla trees were planted. “World Environment Day calls for a mass sapling plantation drive to protect mother Earth.

We are glad KMRL has come up with such an initiative,” Meenakshi said. “In recent times, we have witnessed several adverse events, like bushfires in Australia, floods, Covid-19 and now the locust threat. There is a need to protect the environment so that it protects us. Calamities act as reminder from Earth. Let’s protect nature by all means,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma. K Anand, trustee of Adi Shankara Group of Institutions, Kalady, also planted a sapling. The institute will help KMRL plant 2,000 saplings on its campus. KMRL also distributed saplings among its corporate office employees.