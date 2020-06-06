Locked inside, a musician and MBA grad test cooking skills

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid-19 and the lockdown have become an economic nightmare for many people in the form of job and work loss, but there are a few who have made the adverse situation into an opportunity to reinvent themselves by starting new ventures to stay afloat.For 43-year-old DJ, drummer and musician Gino K Jose of Kochi, who is part of the famous band of drummer Sivamani, the lockdown and the pandemic fear stole his livelihood as he lost all programmes scheduled for April, May and June.

“I was discharged from the hospital in March after undergoing a surgery which cost me heavily. I was looking forward to the programmes to make up, but the lockdown restrictions announced as part of the Covid-19 spread totally unsettled me. I was completely clueless on any plan. Eventually, I decided to start a food business from my kitchen as I love cooking,” said Gino.

He said the food business was launched about 20 days back under the brand name ‘Gino’s Kitchen’ with the help of friends and well-wishers. “People are supporting me by placing orders for the food prepared in my kitchen. I just announced my new venture through social media. I don’t know when I will be able to return to a public performance which has been banned as per the Covid-19 safety guidelines. A lot of people depend on me and I have to ensure their well-being. So I will continue with my new food venture to make a living,” he said.

Indu S Mercy had been working as a human resources manager in a leading education consultancy firm in Kochi till she was given a pink slip in April after the lockdown forced the firm to go for trimming its employees. “I never expected that they would sack me though I was expecting a salary cut. The future looked completely bleak as I spent nearly a month at my home without doing anything,” said Indu who is a mother of three young children.

“As I cook well, my family and friends asked me to try food making as a source of income. I prepared a menu with a price tag and posted it on social media, requesting friends to order in advance and get the food delivered at their homes. Initially, we got only a few orders. But as my friends liked the taste of the biryani, chappati and chicken fry prepared by me, they started referring it to others. Now we are getting a decent number of orders a week. We have registered the business as ‘Taste Locker’ and planning to expand it,” said the 37-year-old MBA graduate.