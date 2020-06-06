STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Locked inside, a musician and MBA grad test cooking skills

Many have turned the adverse situation into an opportunity to reinvent themselves by starting new ventures 

Published: 06th June 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Musician Gino K Jose with a customer after delivering the food prepared at his kitchen

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid-19 and the lockdown have become an economic nightmare for many people in the form of job and work loss, but there are a few who have made the adverse situation into an opportunity to reinvent themselves by starting new ventures to stay afloat.For 43-year-old DJ, drummer and musician Gino K Jose of Kochi, who is part of the famous band of drummer Sivamani, the lockdown and the pandemic fear stole his livelihood as he lost all programmes scheduled for April, May and June. 

“I was discharged from the hospital in March after undergoing a surgery which cost me heavily. I was looking forward to the programmes to make up, but the lockdown restrictions announced as part of the Covid-19 spread totally unsettled me. I was completely clueless on any plan. Eventually, I decided to start a food business from my kitchen as I love cooking,” said Gino. 

He said the food business was launched about 20 days back under the brand name ‘Gino’s Kitchen’ with the help of friends and well-wishers. “People are supporting me by placing orders for the food prepared in my kitchen. I just announced my new venture through social media. I don’t know when I will be able to return to a public performance which has been banned as per the Covid-19 safety guidelines. A lot of people depend on me and I have to ensure their well-being. So I will continue with my new food venture to make a living,” he said.

Indu S Mercy had been working as a human resources manager in a leading education consultancy firm in Kochi till she was given a pink slip in April after the lockdown forced the firm to go for trimming its employees. “I never expected that they would sack me though I was expecting a salary cut. The future looked completely bleak as I spent nearly a month at my home without doing anything,” said Indu who is a mother of three young children. 

“As I cook well, my family and friends asked me to try food making as a source of income. I prepared a menu with a price tag and posted it on social media, requesting friends to order in advance and get the food delivered at their homes. Initially, we got only a few orders. But as my friends liked the taste of the biryani, chappati and chicken fry prepared by me, they started referring it to others. Now we are getting a decent number of orders a week. We have registered the business as ‘Taste Locker’ and planning to expand it,” said the 37-year-old MBA graduate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp