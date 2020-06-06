STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Production sector should be more active: Shashi Tharoor

Lifestyle of people and real estate sector will have a drastic change after the Covid-19 pandemic, said Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Friday. 

Published: 06th June 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lifestyle of people and real estate sector will have a drastic change after the Covid-19 pandemic, said Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Friday. Addressing the webinar hosted by Credai Kerala about the new challenges, way forward and opportunities, arising out of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, Tharoor said that the country can move ahead only through the growth in the production sector. 

“Priority should be given to industrial clusters, production and construction to achieve this goal. Covid-19 had a great impact worldwide and several people are in poverty now. The global trading is worst affected and we should be able to face the challenges of the changes which will come after Covid-19,” he said.
Though several countries have decided to break the trade ties with China, they are dedicated to overcoming all these challenges to become the leader in production, said the Congress leader. 

“The real estate sector was also badly affected and projects in the urban areas alone could not overcome the situation as work from home culture is slowly gaining momentum. The broadband network should be strengthened and we should change into virtual reality and there should be a long term vision,” said Tharoor. He also opined that India should take advantage of several companies leaving China. “When 53 companies decided to leave China, only three have shown interest to invest in India. India should be converted into an investor-friendly country,” he added. Credai vice-president Boman R Irani was the moderator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp