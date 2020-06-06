Production sector should be more active: Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lifestyle of people and real estate sector will have a drastic change after the Covid-19 pandemic, said Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Friday. Addressing the webinar hosted by Credai Kerala about the new challenges, way forward and opportunities, arising out of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, Tharoor said that the country can move ahead only through the growth in the production sector.

“Priority should be given to industrial clusters, production and construction to achieve this goal. Covid-19 had a great impact worldwide and several people are in poverty now. The global trading is worst affected and we should be able to face the challenges of the changes which will come after Covid-19,” he said.

Though several countries have decided to break the trade ties with China, they are dedicated to overcoming all these challenges to become the leader in production, said the Congress leader.

“The real estate sector was also badly affected and projects in the urban areas alone could not overcome the situation as work from home culture is slowly gaining momentum. The broadband network should be strengthened and we should change into virtual reality and there should be a long term vision,” said Tharoor. He also opined that India should take advantage of several companies leaving China. “When 53 companies decided to leave China, only three have shown interest to invest in India. India should be converted into an investor-friendly country,” he added. Credai vice-president Boman R Irani was the moderator.