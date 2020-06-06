Reel of Life

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Feeble’, the latest short film by Surya Sundar portrays the plight of a homeless father and his daughter during the pandemic. The 2.5 minute-long, silent short film is the second attempt of the 19-year-old filmmaker. First one, named ‘Sakshi’, was a movie that dealt with drug addiction. “The man and daughter are forced to roam the streets for food and shelter after they are evicted from their rented house. Scenes where they sleep at bus stops and footpaths are also part of the movie,” he says. The apathy shown by society towards the homeless in the context of a global pandemic forms the essence of Surya’s narrative.

“This attitude has been shown through a group of boys playing video games on their phones, oblivious to the cries of the homeless family and refusing to offer them any help. A stall refuses to give them even a cup of tea to drink, because he is suffering financially too,” he says. The ending scenes of the movie show the daughter helping his differently abled father to wear a facemask which was given to them by a kind stranger. “The stranger who works as a teacher also feeds them food,” he said.

Newcomers Abhi Krishnan J A and Aaradhika S R play the roles of the father and daughter to perfection. According to Surya, the movie was made short to reduce the overall cost. He also felt that this would capture the viewer’s attention and help gain a wider visibility on all digital platforms. He gives credit to all the cast members, coordinators Shabeer Sha and Manu Dev, cinematographer Renjith Murali, Editor Akhil Babu, assistant director Adwaith Kannan and actor Guiness Vinod for their contribution in the movie.

The movie’s poster, which was released on Friday at 5pm, was also promoted by popular actors Maniyampilla Raju and Suraj Venjaramoodu on WhatsApp. The short film will be released on social media platforms such as YouTube in the coming days.