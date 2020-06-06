The green lining

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

Every year, on June 5, our stories and timelines are buzzing with sustainability and saving the planet. But most of it just fades away in a day or two. Rajesh C R, a 20-something-year-old, decided to do his bit to make sure that something changes this year. His page on Instagram, called @plant_a_forest would plant a tree for you every time you follow and share the page on your profile. In just five days, the page has over 50 shares online.

“Social media is a place where any concept can spread like wildfire. It is also a node where one person can get something across to like-minded people. So we thought of forming a platform where people can be part of something that will create a greener tomorrow, without putting too much effort into it,” he says. Most people cannot probably find a place to plant a tree or have the time to take care of it. For them, Rajesh is offering a tree in return for a thought.

The idea is to create a culture around planting trees, like distributing sweets. “If it’s someone’s birthday or someone is sick, or your friend cracked an exam - planting a tree can be how you can wish them. Our only hope of making things better is to build a culture around such simple, thoughtful deeds,” he says. For Rajesh and his friends, this hobby started in 2016 at TKM college, his alma mater. “We decided that for every celebration after that, we would plant a tree. If educational institutions can follow this model, then it would do both, give a place to maintain these saplings as well as create awareness among students,” he says.

But he admits that the numbers don’t matter. “We are doing one plant per person because what is more important than how many trees you plant is taking care of the ones you already have,” he says. So for now, Rajesh is planting them next to his house where he can tend to watch them.

“But then again, Plant a Forest is not an NGO that runs on membership. It’s an entirely crowd-sourced, open movement. I want more people to take this up so we can plant trees publicly, and have volunteers to watch them. This is a small step and it will take time, but I am sure I will find more people to pass the message to,” he concludes.