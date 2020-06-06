Vegetable gardens to dot every laity’s house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese of Syro Malabar Church will endeavour to develop vegetable gardens in households and institutions across all its parishes in line with the state government’s Subhiksha Keralam scheme for food security, said Archbishop Antony Kariyil. He was speaking at the inauguration of World Environment Day celebrations and the ‘Jackfruit Challenge’ organised by the church’s social service wing Sahrudaya. He said manufacture of jackfruit products were a good option to ensure food security and self-employment.

At the World Environment Day celebrations organised at Bharata Mata College, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden exhorted people from all walks of life to put in joint efforts to avoid food shortage in the state. Inaugurating the Jackfruit Challenge, Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas lauded the archdiocese for its efforts at preserving nature and promoting natural products.