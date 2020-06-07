STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi: Four in critical condition, three more positive

Critically ill patients have been admitted to ICU of Ernakulam Medical College

Published: 07th June 2020 07:02 AM

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As per the district health department, the condition of four Covid-19 positive patients is critical and they have been admitted to the intensive care unit of Ernakulam Medical College, Kalamassery. An 80-year-old native of Thrissur who tested Covid-19 positive was a renal patient and was admitted in a serious condition in ICU. A 47-year-old Pune native, who arrived from Nigeria and tested positive for Covid-19, was hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack. A 31-year-old Covid-19 positive woman was admitted after finding variations in heart beat.

A 44-year-old Tamil Nadu native, who was in quarantine was brought to Kalamassery Medical College after he suffered a heart attack. He had undergone a by-pass surgery about a year ago and was taking medicines for high blood pressure and diabetes. His samples have been sent for testing and the results are yet to arrive, said Dr Fathahudeen, nodal officer, Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, in a press release on Saturday.

Three more positive cases
Three more tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. A 47-year-old Maharashtra native who arrived from Nigeria on May 31, a 41-year-old Koonammavu native who arrived from Dubai on June 2 and a 28-year-old Udayamperoor native who arrived from Delhi are the new cases. A 34-year-old Kottayam native has also been admitted to Kalamassery MC.

Five discharged
A five-year-old Ernakulam native, a 34-year-old who arrived from Saudi on May 19, a 48-year-old woman, of Kollam, who arrived from Kuwait and tested positive on May 29, a 31-year-old Palarivattom native, who arrived from Maharashtra and a 37-year-old Kollam native were discharged.

