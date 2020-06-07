STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSS approaches High Court against workload revision

The right to appoint teaching and non-teaching staff for the colleges covered by the direct payment agreement vests with the petitioner. 

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has approached the Kerala High Court against the government order, which mandates a workload of at least 16 hours per week, for sanctioning and filling teaching posts in aided arts and science colleges.In the petition, Sukumaran Nair submitted that enhancing the number of teaching hours from nine to 16 and giving up the weightage by reckoning one hour of teaching as 1.5 for postgraduate courses will cause a serious dent in the standard of education now imparted in the aided arts and science colleges.

The move by the state  government amid the  Covid - induced nation-wide lockdown by turning a blind eye to the standard of education and unsupported by any study by experts is unconstitutional, the petitioner contended.The petitioner had entered into a direct payment agreement with the state government under which the obligation to pay the salary of teaching and non-teaching staff for the colleges was undertaken by the state. 

The right to appoint teaching and non-teaching staff for the colleges covered by the direct payment agreement vests with the petitioner. The right to admit students is marked on specific slots as between government and the corporate management, stated the petition.

