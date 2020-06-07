Operation Breakthrough: District administration to file status report before govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration on Saturday decided to file a report on works carried out as part of Operation Breakthrough in Kochi. The decision was taken following a meeting held to evaluate the work carried out in two phases of Operation Breakthrough, the project to solve waterlogging and flooding issues during the monsoon season in various parts of Kochi city.

District Collector S Suhas said the state government is impressed by the project. The status report will be filed to the state government on completion of the second phase of work. Kochi corporation has requested to clear the mouth of Thevara-Perandoor canal to ensure proper draining of water during rain. Representatives of various departments, which are part of Operation Breakthrough, also attended the meeting.