Roll camera, cost cut, action!

KOCHI: The year 1989 is regarded as the halcyon period in the history of Malayalam cinema. An array of movies, belonging to various genres, were released that year. The year also saw some of the biggest hits in the history of Malayalam cinema. One of the blockbuster hits of the year was ‘Nairsab’, directed by Joshiy with Mammootty playing the title role. It was one of the costliest productions of the year, in terms of budget and huge star cast.

“The production cost of Nairsab, including the print and publicity, was Rs 1.2crore. Jammu& Kashmir was the locale for the film. We got over Rs 2 crore from theatre collection alone and another Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh from outside Kerala as it was a runaway hit in centres like Chennai. After eight years, it fetched another `6 lakh, when the satellite rights were sold. However, we can’t even imagine doing a similar movie with such a star-studded cast for even Rs 20 crore now,” said ‘Liberty’ Basheer, the film’s producer.

Basheer said even for big-budget movies like ‘Nairsab’ and ‘Inspector Balram’ (1991), the crew had only 50 members. “The astronomical increase in remuneration of actors and technicians and the jump in the number of crew members are the reasons for the steep rise in production cost. Remuneration takes up 70 per cent of the production cost,” he said.

Director Vinayan said the only way ahead for Malayalam cinema is to bring down the production cost. “For instance, if earlier a movie could be made for Rs 8 crore, then we should set the budget at Rs 4 crore. If an artist was paid Rs 2 crore before the pandemic, now he should be ready to act for Rs 1 crore. Everyone believes only superstars get a hefty amount. An artist, who had been paid Rs 2 lakh in 2013, will demand Rs 25 lakh even if his stardom remains the same in 2020,” he said.

By reducing the crew strength, Vinayan said he is not batting for loss of jobs to anyone. “For instance, even some young actors turn up at the location with a trainer, personal make-up artist, costumer, dietician, manager and various ‘satellites’ or ‘earth’- as they were called on the sets. The issue is not so much about bringing them as the expenses of these ‘earth(s)’ which the producer has to bear. Also, a few, who had appeared in one or two hit movies, are asking for caravans to rest during the break. These are expenses that can be avoided,” clarified Vinayan.