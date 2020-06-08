STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Car wash, wheel alignment centres step in to do their bit in Kochi

Disinfecting your car to prevent the coronavirus spread may just have become easier. For car wash and wheel alignment centres have started providing free vehicle disinfecting services.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Disinfecting your car to prevent the coronavirus spread may just have become easier. For car wash and wheel alignment centres have started providing free vehicle disinfecting services.  While doing so, they follow the procedure adopted by the health department to sanitise airports and hospitals. 

“We sanitise vehicles using the Gramicid 10 disinfectant. Since it comes in a vaporised form, the disinfectant won’t harm the interiors of the vehicle,” said Hari Krishnan, the owner of Wheelmate Tyre and More, a wheel alignment shop at Eroor. He claims his shop is the first to start such a service in the state, pledging commitment to society.

“Initially, we started doing it for our safety. But the virus can be controlled only if all of us work together. Based on that thought, we decided to start disinfecting other vehicles. Now, several people are visiting our shop to disinfect their vehicles and we are doing it for free,” he said.

Though several countries started disinfecting vehicles at an early stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, only a few companies have started the initiative in India. Over the past month, MyTVS, a multi-brand car services provider, has announced the launch of ‘Express Sanitisation Service’ for all brands of cars at its outlets. 

Though they have announced the launch of the service in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai and Kollam, operations are yet to start. And the company have fixed a charge of Rs 249 for hatchbacks, Rs 299 for sedans and Rs 349 for SUVs and luxury cars. 

Palakkad Deputy DMO Nasser Abdul Kadher said vehicles can become carriers of the virus if infected persons use them. “Though most people are using sanitiser and handwash, only a few are disinfecting their vehicles. Compared to private vehicles, those operating as taxis will mainly benefit from the process,” Nasser said.

