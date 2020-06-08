Cusat to conduct PG final semester exams online

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will conduct final semester postgraduate examinations. The exams will be held from June 10 to June 25, and the schedule will be decided by the respective heads/Principal. The exam will be conducted with the help of Google Classroom or other classroom-management platforms such as Moodle.

The candidates should have a smartphone or computer, internet access and email ID. “The students who have no access to any of the above can utilise facilities at respective departments/colleges after informing in advance.

The duration of the exam is three hours, out of which 30 minutes will be to make sure all the answers are uploaded,” according to an official statement. A five-minute viva will be conducted immediately after the examination through video conferencing for each student to ensure that no malpractice has been done in the examination.