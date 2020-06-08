Novel design of Kochi bookstall captures global attention after Paulo Coelho tweet

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Books still make waves and this has been proven again after the photograph of a bookstall, built in a novel design, at Aluva near Kochi went viral. The image of the yet-to-be-opened bookshop -- Once Upon A Time -- was an instant hit on social media soon after renowned writer Paulo Coelho shared the picture from his official Twitter handle.

The top part of the two-storeyed building is designed in such a way that it gives a feel that four huge books are placed above the roof. The books, which are superimposed in the square structure, are J K Rowling's 'Harry Potter', Herman Melville's 'Moby Dick', Benyamin's 'Aadujeevitham' and Paulo Coelho's 'The Alchemist'.

It may be because of the presence of his book, 'The Alchemist', Coelho shared the image of the bookstall. However, his tweet came as a blessing to Aji Kumar and wife V M Manju, who have set up the bookstall, which is slated to be inaugurated soon after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

"We did not select 'The Alchemist' with the intention to grab the author's attention. We selected nearly 10 titles, which are our personal favourites and which hold a special place in every bookworm's mind. Apart from the titles which are finally on display, the list also included M T Vasudevan Nair's 'Randamoozham', 'The Da Vinci Code' by Dan Brown and the hardcover version of William Shakespeare's plays. However, the designers opted for these four books after considering the book size and colour combination," said Aji Kumar.