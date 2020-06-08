STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now dance, music classes go online in Kochi

Though parents were hesitant initially, they agreed considering the prevailing situation.

Online classes, Online education

Representational image (File photo)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: After academics, it’s the turn of the dance and music classes to go online. At a time when social distancing is the norm, institutions teaching bharatanatyam, guitar and mridangam have started offering classes online.  In a first, Kochi-based Kalabhavan has launched online classes for bharatanatyam, guitar, drums and other musical instruments. “Covid-19 has forced us to explore new ways to teach students.

illus| express

Though parents were hesitant initially, they agreed considering the prevailing situation. We currently offer online training to 25 per cent of the students. We expect more to join in the coming days,” said Kalabhavan secretary K S Prasad.

He said that it’s fortunate to have a technology to connect with the students. “Most of our teachers have adopted the technology and the students are getting used to online learning experience,” he added.
“Though I used to take individual online classes for students from abroad, this is the first time that I am taking group classes.

I have about 10 students in each group” said Iqbal M Y, who teaches guitar at Kalabhavan. “Beginners may find it tough to adjust online tutorial mode initially, but it is easy for seniors as they know the basics,” he said. “We all will need to adapt to the this mode of learning as it’s the future,” he added. Fr Roby Kannanchira of Chavara Cultural Centre said that when it comes to the performing arts, teachers do not prefer online classes for beginners. “This is because beginners, especially kids, need personal attention and guidance when they start learning a performing art or a musical instrument,” he said.

