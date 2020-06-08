Three decades on, corporation begins cleaning of Ernakulam old railway station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing an end to the three-decade-long misery of local residents, Kochi corporation started the cleaning of Ernakulam old railway station and its premises on Sunday. Almost 250 loads of waste materials are expected to be shifted from the railway station premises.

“The public has been demanding the cleaning of the entire railway station compound for years. Most of these waste materials are dumped by people from various parts of the city. We have planned to complete the work within a week,” said Deepak Joy, councillor of Ayyappankavu division.

As a follow up to the mission, railway officials have clarified that the compound will be protected with new walls hereafter. “The tender works has already started for the construction of the new compound walls. We will commence the work soon,” said Nithin Robert, Railway area manager Ernakulam. Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, councillor David Parambithara, Corporation secretary Rahul R Pilla, health officer Wilson and Railway Assistant Security Commissioner Gopakumar oversaw the cleaning activity.