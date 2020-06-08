Unlock phase 1: Marriages resume at Guruvayur temple in Kerala

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : The Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Friday yet again witnessed the solemnisation of marriages after a gap of over two months. Nine couples tied the nuptial knot, with the mandapam sanitised after each wedding. Two of the three mandapams at the temple were alternatively used for the marriages.

However, the weddings took place sans the usual heavy rush, which mark weddings at the temple, on account of the Covid control measures After the lockdown restrictions were eased, advance booking for marriages to be held in Lord Krishna’s abode began on June 3.

“Nine marriages were held on Friday. Only 10 people, including the bride and the groom, were allowed to attend the weddings. The mandapam was disinfected after each ceremony,” said K B Mohandas, chairman, Guruvayur Devaswom. The devaswom has received bookings for 58 weddings so far.