17-year-old held in attempt to murder case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha police on Monday took into custody a 17-year-old in the case related to the hacking of youth in Muvattupuzha town. He is the second accused in the incident that happened on Sunday evening. The police picked him up from a friend’s house in Kothamangalam where he was hiding. The youth rode the motorcycle in which his friend and the first accused -- Basil Eldhose, 20, who is absconding -- had approached Akhil Sivan, 20, before hacking him, the police said.

An automobile engineering student in Kochi, Akhil is recuperating at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Akhil was in the town with a friend to buy a facemask. Though there were reports that the incident was an attempted honour killing, the police ruled it out.

“Eldhose harboured a grudge against Akhil who was in love with his sister,” an officer said.After the siblings had an argument over the matter on Sunday, Eldhose went out and attacked Akhil.

The police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, Eldhose approached Akhil, took him aside and hacked him, inflicting a deep wound on his wrist as he tried to block with his hand. Akhil’s friend, Arun, sustained a minor injury to his hand in the attack, even as he tried to resist with his helmet.