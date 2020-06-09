Another private bus booked for defying Covid norms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of growing complaints about private buses’ wanton disregard for social distancing norms, a bus plying on the Aluva-Fort Kochi route was on Monday taken into custody for a similar violation. Following the tip-off from a passenger who caught the violation on camera, the Palarivattom police nabbed the violators from Palarivattom Junction.

“There were around 60 passengers on board the bus at the time of the arrest. We charged a case against conductor Jaimon for violating the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and stopped the service,” said an officer of Palarivattom police station. “Though the vehicle has been taken into custody, we released it after charging a fine of Rs 5,000. Since it is not an isolated case in the city, we followed the High Court order and allowed them to resume the service,” he said.

Earlier, Thevara police had fined two buses for a similar offence. Later, the police directed the passengers to maintain social distancing and allowed them to travel on board other buses.However, private bus owners cited mounting losses to justify these actions. “With the bus fare hike being cancelled, it has become completely illogical to ply our services these days.

Even when the government is allowing middle seat passengers on flights, we are being forced to bear the burden. Though we are ensuring face masks and sanitisers, there is a limit to ensuring the norms. Also, people often forget about the restrictions when the number of active services is quite less,” said an owner on the condition of anonymity.