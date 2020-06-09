STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dentist by profession, craftswoman by passion

Kozhikode-based Aquila Ibrahim is into making macrame wall hangings, candle holders, carpets, swings and table-runners 

Aquila Ibrahim

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown has prompted professionals belonging to various fields to revisit their long-forgotten passions. With ample time in hand and a decent internet connection, people have been honing their artistic skills and even exploring different types of art techniques, including crocheting, decoupage and knitting. Kozhikode-based Aquila Ibrahim, who is a dentist by profession, has set a new trend with her macrame products, which has become popular even among those outside the state.

“I like to experiment when it comes to art. The uniqueness of bohemian art and the desire to explore a new technique inspired me to try something unconventional,” says Aquila. Thus began her hunt for out of the box ideas on the internet. 

“One day, while scrolling through different websites, I stumbled upon a macrame work which immediately caught my attention. That is when I decided to carve a niche for myself own using this art technique. I started watching YouTube tutorials, learnt the basics and bought the materials required to do it. What struck me most about the technique was its free-flowing nature and the method by which textures and patterns are used in it,” says Aquila.

Not just macrame wall hangings, Aquila is also an expert in making candle holders, carpets, swings, table-runners, plant stands and even dreamcatchers using this technique. “I was interested in art since the age of three and used to paint. Although I joined art classes, I had to discontinue after meeting with an accident. I did portraits during my college days though,” says Aquila, who completed her degree in dentistry from Royal Dental College, Palakkad.

When it comes to making dreamcatchers, Aquila brings a twist using the bohemian style. Through her Instagram page ‘macrameshoppe’, Aquila sells customised macrame products to clientele, a majority of whom are from other states. Her latest work is a macrame curtain for a client in Kannur. “This technique requires a lot of concentration and patience. However, the end result, with all its patterns, is very fulfilling. A lot of practice is needed to get the perfect symmetry on the designs,” says Aquila.

Aquila is now learning to make natural dye using flowers and leaves. “Once, I got an order from a client abroad for a yellow macrame wall hanging. However, due to the lockdown, I couldn’t get tie-dyed yarns. Hence, I had to dye it myself using turmeric, which inspired me to learn the art of making natural dye,” she says.Aquila recently exhibited her products in a virtual carnival conducted by Artizin Studio, a Mumbai-based designer group on Instagram. She also participated in ‘Mesmerise’, an exhibition conducted at Yash International in Kozhikode last year.

Comments

