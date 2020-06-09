STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driver assaults senior Congress leader in broad daylight

The incident occurred near the Thykoodam mosque around 11.30am.

Councillor Sabu who was beaten up by miscreants in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: AB Sabu, senior Congress leader and former chairperson of the Corporation standing committee,  was on Monday brutally assaulted by the driver of a mini lorry when the councillor questioned him for crossing the barricade erected to facilitate drainage work at Thykoodam. The councillor, who suffered an injury to his eyelids, was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. 

The incident occurred near the Thykoodam mosque around 11.30am. Mayor Soumini Jain said the road, which runs parallel to the Metro station, was blocked using a barricade to facilitate the drainage work. “The driver stopped his vehicle in front of the barricade and honked repeatedly demanding that it be removed,” Jain said.

Since no one responded, the driver got down and started to remove the barricade himself. He then drove the vehicle towards the workers. Sabu questioned the act but the driver assaulted him using a screwdriver. “His glasses were broken and the splinters pierced his eyelids. He underwent surgery and is stable now,” said the Mayor, who visited Sabu in hospital.

The driver could be restrained only after Kochi Metro workers intervened. Later, Maradu police reached the spot and took the driver Ansar, 28, of Kuzvelipparambil, Nettur, into custody. DCC president T J Vinod, MLA, said the police should take stringent action against the driver.  

“ If this is the fate of a people’s representative, how can a common man  live peacefully here? The police should ensure maximum punishment to the accused,” Vinod told TNIE. Youth Congress  Tripunithura wing staged a protest against the attack.  “This cannot be tolerated. We express our strong protest,” said PM Harris, standing Committee chairperson.

