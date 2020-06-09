Kalabhavan starts online classes
Published: 09th June 2020 07:23 AM | Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:23 AM
KOCHI: For the first time in its three-decade-long history, Cochin Kalabhavan, which spawned talented mimicry artists and singers who made their mark in Mollywood, is conducting online classes. The classes had been suspended in connection with the lockdown. The online classes are conducted for cinematic dance, bharathanatyam, painting, tabla, guitar and music.