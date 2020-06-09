STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi restaurants to open on Tuesday

Social distancing norms and security protocols would mean that shopping and eating out will not be the same as before

Published: 09th June 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Workers of a restaurant in the city engaged in cleaning utensils , A Sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla  
Express News Service

KOCHI: With lockdown restrictions easing in the state, hotels, restaurants and malls will open for customers from Tuesday. After remaining shut for around two-and-a-half months, the establishments started buzzing with activity on Monday, with the staff engaged in cleaning and disinfecting. However, hoteliers and restaurateurs are sceptical about how business will be.“Not everyone will begin dine-in facilities at their establishments,” said Azees Moosa, district president, Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA). According to him, only 50 per cent of restaurants will cater to dine-in customers in the district. “This is because most of the eateries lack the space to maintain social distancing and comply with other guidelines by the health department,” he added.  

“In the case of the small eateries, making seating arrangements to ensure social distancing will cut down footfall. They won’t be able to balance the operating cost incurred and hence, would have to face further loss,” he said. As per the government directive, the spacing between two customers needs to be four to six feet. “This wouldn’t be a problem for spacious restaurants though,” said Azees. “These big restaurants weren’t even operating the parcel services during lockdown. According to owners, the revenue from parcels wasn’t significant enough to cover the cost of operating kitchens,” said the KHRA district president. 

He added that smaller eateries will continue with their parcel services without dine-in options. Restaurants and hotels located on the highways and around landmarks in the city will be opening dine-in facilities. “These are risky times for staff and customers. However, like the government said, we have to live with Covid-19. It is not going anywhere soon, and we have to take care of businesses in the meanwhile,” he said. 

According to him, Nearly 90 per cent of hotels in the district are running at a loss. “This year is a lost case for us. We are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping things would get better towards the end of the year,” said the Azees. Meanwhile, the KHRA state committee was critical of the six-feet rule directed by the health department. According to G Jayapal, state general secretary, KHRA, it is hard to understand the logic behind six-foot distancing in hotels and restaurants while passengers in buses and other vehicles travel sitting close to each other. 

“Also, the directive that there should be separate doors for entry and exit will be a difficult one for the small eateries to abide by,” said Jayapal.  He adds that all this while, roadside eateries continue to cater to customers without adhering to any norms. “The government and the health department need to take action against these unlicensed eateries,” he said.

Guidelines for mall entry

  • Those above 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years will be advised against entering the mall
  • Sensor-based vehicle tyre disinfection at entrances
  • Thermal cameras and mandatory temperature screening for all staff and visitors. Anyone showing flu-like symptoms will be denied entry
  • Customers must walk on a disinfectant mat at the mall entrance
  • Bags and personal belongings will have to be sanitized at the entrances.
  • Automatic hand sanitizer dispensers have been provided
  • Customer entry inside stores will be monitored as per social distancing norms. All in-store merchandise and human contact areas will be sanitised after every use
  • Isolation room - a small dedicated area prepared inside the mall to isolate potential positive cases, till the time transportation to a hospital is arranged
  • On escalators, one customer will be allowed after a 2 steps rollover. 
  • Permanent distance markers have been placed inside elevators. Elevators will halt on all floors, without manual intervention.
  • Social distancing to be maintained in seating areas. All food court tables have been set 1.5 m apart and will be sanitised after every use.
  • Valet service, pram service, prayer hall, baby care room, baggage and helmet counters, and smoking area will be temporarily dysfunctional
  • Washroom entry will be dictated by social distancing norms
  • Two-wheelers need to be parked at 1.5 m distance from each other
