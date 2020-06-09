STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mahila Congress seeks ouster of women’s panel chief MC Josephine

The petitioner also sought to declare that Josephine is not fit to occupy the post of chairperson

Published: 09th June 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the state government to remove MC Josephine from the post of Chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Women. Josephine had stated that CPM is both court and police station for many party workers. She made the comment when asked why the Commission didn’t initiate an inquiry against CPM MLA P K Sasi against who a woman had raised sexual harassment charges.

The petition stated that Josephine had expressed her lack of faith in the commission she heads and the Indian legal system by declaring that the political party, of which she is a member, is a parallel court and police station having the right to inquire and take a decision. With this statement, it was clear that she is not qualified to be appointed as the chairperson of the commission.

As per the terms of the KWC Act, the members of the state commission for women should be persons who are committed to the cause of women, having integrity and fealty to the cause of women. A free and fair Commission for women is paramount. The petitioner also sought to declare that Josephine is not fit to occupy the post of chairperson

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MC Josephine
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    Why because she told the Truth.The bonhomie between Congress and CPM is seen to be believed.Congress with Nehru as PM and Indira Gandhi as President of the Party dismissed the elected CPM govt.led by Namboodripad.A section of Undivided Communist party sided with China during its aggression on India in 1962.Nehru put quite a few of them behind bar.In 1967 when CPM came to power in W.Bengal
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp