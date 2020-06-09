Mahila Congress seeks ouster of women’s panel chief MC Josephine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the state government to remove MC Josephine from the post of Chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Women. Josephine had stated that CPM is both court and police station for many party workers. She made the comment when asked why the Commission didn’t initiate an inquiry against CPM MLA P K Sasi against who a woman had raised sexual harassment charges.

The petition stated that Josephine had expressed her lack of faith in the commission she heads and the Indian legal system by declaring that the political party, of which she is a member, is a parallel court and police station having the right to inquire and take a decision. With this statement, it was clear that she is not qualified to be appointed as the chairperson of the commission.

As per the terms of the KWC Act, the members of the state commission for women should be persons who are committed to the cause of women, having integrity and fealty to the cause of women. A free and fair Commission for women is paramount. The petitioner also sought to declare that Josephine is not fit to occupy the post of chairperson