Worried about used facemasks? Just BIN-19 it

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Internet of things (IoT)-driven company backed by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) joined the country’s efforts on Monday in combating Covid-19 by launching two medical devices that enable collection and disinfection of used facemasks.VST Mobility Solutions introduced BIN-19 and UVSPOT in association with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST). The products are registered with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, said Alvin George, chief executive officer, VST Mobility Solutions. 

According to Alvin, BIN-19 collects facemasks that are currently in massive use to check the spread of novel coronavirus. “While UVSPOT, which is a multipurpose disinfector, features internal reflective surfaces besides UVC lamps that disinfect a broad range of microorganisms,” he said. 

“Banking on IoT, BIN-19 uses Chitra UVC technology to dispose of the facemasks. UVSPOT is chiefly used to dispose of contaminated or used facemask and reuse UVC-stable metallic products. The efficacy of both the devices has been proven through microbiological tests conducted at the SCTIMST, which houses a frontline testing agency for UV-based devices. The agency functions as per the guidelines of Indian Council for Medical Research,” said Alvin.

According to him, BIN-19 facilitates dropping used masks into a chamber inside it where the disinfection process is carried out. “Those masks are then transferred to another container inside the bin. The person, who drops the masks, then can clean their hands by using the automatic sanitiser dispenser of BIN-19,” said Alvin.“The device has been built in such a manner that the person using it doesn’t have to touch or operate any of its switches. All the functions are automatic. It is hands-free equipment developed for the safety of the health workers,” Added Alvin.

 The IoT features of BIN-19 are an IoT auto-sanitiser dispenser, mobile application to navigate or find BIN-19 and a web portal for alerts on status, power on or off and box open. Alvin said that VST has an end-to-end platform on telematics that include software and hardware products for the intelligent transportation system.

