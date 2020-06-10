STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A song celebrating the rebirth of humanity

 ‘Onnayidum Lokam’ has been composed and sung by Gokul Harshan while the video was directed by Ananthakrishnan S

Gokul Harshan and his band ‘Thekkan Chronicles’ performing ‘Onnayidum Lokam’

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  If there is one thing we can all agree on, it is that 2020 has so far been the year of zero positivity. However, amid all the havoc caused by the pandemic, Gokul Harshan has tried to do his bit to instil hope and faith in people with his single ‘Onnayidum Lokam’. Written by actor Maala Parvathi, the song was released by actor Mammootty through his Facebook page. 

The song has been composed and sung by Gokul and his band ‘Thekkan Chronicles’, while the music video was directed by Maala Parvathi’s son Ananthakrishnan S. “Gokul is my son’s close friend. I have written songs for him in the past too. While proposing the idea to do a song on the pandemic, Gokul was very particular regarding the lyrics not having the word ‘corona’ in it. Unlike other pandemic-related songs that were released during this period, he wanted this track to induce positivity and hope in people,” says Parvathi. 

Maala Parvathi and Ananthakrishnan

Ananthakrishnan and Gokul have already done many videos under their production house ‘Mercury Art House’. The song is about the rebirth of humanity. We should embrace hope and stand united to survive this crisis, says Ananthakrishnan. “When the lockdown was declared, we weren’t able to see people who lived next to us.

Though near, we all felt distant. The lyrics were born out of this thought,” adds Parvathi. The music video has completely been shot inside a studio. “We shot with minimum crew and complied to all social distancing norms. Though I wanted the visuals to depict rebirth of humanity, it didn’t materialise due to lockdown restrictions.

Since the video had to be released soon, we shot the entire video in a studio in Thiruvananthapuram,” adds Ananthakrishnan, who also edited the video.  Parvathi admits that the song got a wider audience because it was released by Mammootty. “Gokul is so passionate about music and I want him to excel in the field. So I sent the song to Mammookka and he happened to like it. The very next day, he shared the song on his page,” she says.

Ananthakrishnan has worked as an assistant director in the movie ‘Pathinettam Padi’. “Her (Parvathi) moral and emotional support were pivotal during the making of this song,” he says. Ananthakrishnan plans on doing more music videos and short films under his production house. “I’m also writing a script for a movie. Hopefully, it will start rolling by next year,” he adds.

