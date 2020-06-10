STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As wayside eateries mushroom, hygiene remains a concern

The closure of  restaurants during lockdown has contributed to an increase in ‘thattukadas’ in the city, which are said to be flouting social-distancing norms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Unlock 1.0, hotels, restaurants and malls have opened their doors to a public who had been cooped up for nearly three months. However, despite safety measures, there are reports of lesser than expected footfalls in hotels as people continue to be wary of public places. Nevertheless, one can’t remain hungry. This has led to several flocking to ‘thattukadas’ in the city. 

Over the last few years, roadside eateries have mushroomed across the city -- around 500 ‘thattukadas’ functioned within the Kochi Corporation limits. While many owners were initially apprehensive about the virus dampening their chances to make a living, there seems to be a different picture in the city. “Almost 80 per cent of them have commenced their business, flouting social distancing rules. We were anxious about this situation and had brought this to the notice of the District Collector. A  memorandum citing our concerns has been submitted on Monday. Easing lockdown restrictions have also led to the rise of illegal wayside eateries functioning out of non-commercial vehicles.

 Action should be taken against them,” said Azees Moosa, Ernakulam district president, Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association. As more offices relax rules and allow employees to come to work, buying food from such eateries will soon return to normalcy. 

Azees said while the government insisted on the sanitation of plates and spaces after every use, roadside eateries are unlikely to follow the norms. “Such eateries are always crowded -- in this current circumstance, they have capitalised on the unavailability of food from hotels. An inspection was carried out in a few restaurants on Tuesday -- there were barely any customers. People are unwilling to sit down and have food. They would rather grab a bite from a ‘thattukada’ on their way. Therefore, such eateries must be inspected frequently,” he said.

Jacob Thomas, the assistant commissioner of food safety, Ernakulam, said that eight squads under the department of food safety will be carrying out regular inspections across eateries. “We’re examining those that open on a routine basis. It is not under our purview to stop thattukadas from functioning these days. The decision rests with the government. However, our eight inspectors will keep an eye on newly mushrooming and existing ones that allow overcrowding. Besides, there will also be regular checks on food quality,” he added.

