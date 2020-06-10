Four fresh Covid cases, one recovers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Ernakulam on Tuesday. While three of them are Maharashtra natives, one is a 35-year-old woman from Edakochi. All of them returned to the state recently. Of the Maharashtra natives, a 39-year-old arrived from Nigeria on May 31, a 37-year-old Cochin Shipyard employee came from Mumbai on June 7 while a 28-year old private shipping firm employee reached on June 5.

The Edakochi native reached Kochi on May 27 and tested positive on Tuesday. All four were staying at different Covid Care Centres and have now been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery. A health worker who was admitted to a private hospital on June 3 recovered and was discharged on Tuesday