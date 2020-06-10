STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents protest against soil mining

Residents at Kailas Nagar in Edathala are a concerned lot. For, their lives are at stake due to the mining activities happening in a plot in the vicinity. 

The road which caved in allegedly due to sand mining

By Express News Service

A part of the hill, from where the soil had been mined earlier, had caved in after the 2018 flood causing the houses to develop cracks.  "The case regarding this is still on," said Ambady, a resident of Kailas Nagar. "The owner of the plot mined the soil to level the land. However, when the flood water came rushing in, it loosened the soil and led to further caving in of the hill. The situation is very precarious," he said. 

According to Vaishak Raveendran, president, Yuva Morcha Aluva Mandalam, 10 to 12 houses are under threat.“The houses have developed cracks on the walls, floors and one of house teeters on the brink. If any more soil comes off, the house will come crashing down,” he said. According to him, a petition was sent to the District Collector at the end of December 2019. “He had issued a stay on the mining. But the mining activities resumed during the lockdown period in the plot next to the one where the hill is caving in,” he alleged.

According to Ambady, the plot of land keeps changing hands. “At present, it is said the land is being levelled to build a godown,” he said. “They promised to construct a stone wall to reinforce the hillside along the boundary of the plot. But, by the time they do that, our houses would have suffered irreparable damage,” Ambady said.On Monday, after receiving complaints, the Aluva Tehsildar along with the Edathala village officer visited the place and took stock of the situation. 

According to them, the mining is happening 100m away from the hill. “The soil is not being mined from the area which caved in during the floods. That case is still going on,” said the officials.However, it has come to light that the soil is being mined illegally. “The owner has not applied for the Geology Department’s approval. Henceo, we have issued a stop memo on the mining until further notice,” said the officials. 

Meanwhile, K S Sareena, ward member, Kailas Nagar said, “The soil mining is happening in a plot that was nowhere near the side of the hill which is coming off. Also, the owner of the plot, has promised to construct a concrete protection wall.”

illegal mining 
It has come to light that the soil is being mined illegally. “The owner has not applied for the Geology Department’s approval. Hence, we have issued a stop memo on the mining until further notice,” said the officials. 

