Staycation offer for travellers 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Welcoming back guests to the world of travel and experiences, Grand Hyon Tuesday announced their special Staycation offer. This includes daily breakfast, one meal per day of the guests’ choice (either lunch or dinner), a complimentary guest room and meals for two children (12 years of age or under), 20 per cent off on dining, 50 per cent off on an upgrade to a club room or suite, one-hour kayaking and free access to kids play zone.

Guests can avail the offer from Wednesday and it is valid until December 31.

The food and beverage offering has already been re-opened.

For further information and to book a Staycation, visit grandhyattkochi.com.