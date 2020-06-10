TVs for students in Palakkad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Members of online cinema forum www.forumkeralam.com, a collective of Malayalam movie lovers from all over the globe, distributed television sets to students of five schools in Palakkad to help them access online classes on the Victers channel. Through a ‘TV Challenge’, the members raised enough money in a day to buy 13 television sets and a tablet. The students of schools under Chittoor sub-district in Palakkad received the gadgets.

“The students were identified by the respective schools. The authorities have promised to make arrangements to ensure DTH/ cable connection for the students,” said Vinu Chandran, a senior member of the forum.