Warring parents, harrowed children

The lockdown has been a testing time for children of parents who live separately.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:39 AM

Illus, Express 

By  Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala State Council for Child Welfare’s helpline received over 1,000 complaints between April 1 and May 31, majority of which were about domestic violence, family issues, child abuse and harassment

The lockdown has been a testing time for children of parents who live separately. During the period, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) has witnessed an unprecedented rise in complaints from spouses living separately.KSCCW’s Thanal Helpline (1517) received over 1,000 complaints between April 1 and May 31. Of these, 114 complaints were with regard to family issues. The council also received over 100 written complaints with regard to family issues during the period. Experts feel that a local body-level intervention is necessary to address such situations faced by children. Besides family issues, the helpline also saw an increase in complaints with regard to child abuse, harassment etc. 

An official with the district child protection unit said the family court proceedings being stalled in view of the lockdown was one of the prime reasons for the sudden spike in such cases. “Children often fall victim to issues between husband and wife. This lockdown has been particularly stressful for children. Since ward-level ‘Jagratha Samithis’ are not functioning properly, we learn about an issue only after it escalates,” said the official. 

According to officials, children are dragged into the argument and put in a spot by either party to win the quarrel. As a result, they most often end up being exposed to their parents’ frustration. J Sandhya, former member of the Child Rights Commission, said that proactive interventions should be made by authorities. “Instead of waiting for the issue to reach them, NGOs and government agencies should reach out to these vulnerable families and enquire about their welfare and the wellbeing of their children. Also, neighbourhood monitoring is key,” said Sandhya.

Children from families with domestic violence are the worst hit. “Because of the lockdown, these kids are stuck at home and are under constant threat. The real picture can only be ascertained after schools reopen and counsellors talk to these children,” said Sandhya.  Kudumbashree’s Snehitha Gender Help Desk receives four complaints everyday on average. “A majority of the complaints are related to financial issues like the husband doesn’t provide for the family.

We talk to both husband and wife, analyse the problem and find temporary solutions as their cases may be pending with the family court,” said Anitha Kumari, a counsellor with Snehitha Gender Help Desk. She said that mediation is very effective in most cases. However, some require legal aid. “We have advocates to advise parties. Some cases may require police intervention,” added Anitha Kumari.

Complaints received by panel

(April 1-May 31) 
T’puram      14
Kollam    9
Pathanamthitta    11
Kottayam    7
Alappuzha    5
Idukki    8
Ernakulam    7 
Thrissur    9 
Palakkad    6 
Malappuram    5
Kozhikode    5
Wayanad    10 
Kannur    14
Kasaragod    4
Total    114

Complaints received through Thanal Helpline 
(April 1-May 31)
Child abuse    6 
Harassment    105
Learning issues    65
Counselling    43
Family issues    114
Financial support    244
Other enquiries            409

