Cremation or burial? COVID prompts churches to rethink practices

The canon law also suggests cremation as a possible form of burial, says a Latin Catholic Church priest

cremation

Image of cremation used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered many changes. An age-old practice that has become a major bone of contention in these times is the burial of the mortal remains of Covid patients. The issue has become even more contentious when the burial is to take place in church cemeteries. “Even the parishes refuse permission to bury the body,” said Jacob Santhosh of the Latin Catholic Church. “The protests that the bereaved families had to face from the parishioners and residents nearby, in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram recently, highlight the need for a rethink on funeral practices,” he said. According to him, many parishioners are now open to the idea of cremation. 

“A visit to a church cemetery will reveal the practical difficulty in adhering to the Covidprotocol in conducting burials. The tombs are situated very close to one another and since they are not more than five feet deep,  bodies of Covid patients can’t be buried in them,” he said. The depth should be increased to 10feet and for that JCBs have to be used. “That means disturbing the other tombs,” added Jacob. “Also, due to the unavailability of space in the cemeteries,  churches have common burial spaces now. I have seen more than one body being buried in a single tomb,” he said. 

According to him, when the Vatican is okay with cremation, why can’t it be adopted here too.“Only if the shepherds take a positive step in this direction will the sheep follow them. The laity has certain deep-rooted beliefs which can be changed only if the church elders take the initiative,” said Jacob. According to a Latin Catholic priest, the canon law also suggests cremation as a possible form of burial. “Under Title III: Church Funerals in the Book IV of the sanctifying office of the church, Canon 1176 Section 3 states the church earnestly recommends that the pious custom of burial be retained; it doesn’t, however, forbid cremation unless this is chosen for reasons which are contrary to Christian teachings,” said the priest.

However, the all-clear  has to come from the bishops of the respective dioceses, he added. “But it is tough to change deep-rooted beliefs. However, times like the present one are those which force religious institutions to bring in changes,” said the priest. And it seems the churches are thinking of bringing about a change, according to Fr Antony Thalachelloor, secretary, Syro-Malabar media commission.

 “The recent issues have prompted the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) to take a serious view of the matter and it will soon come up with a plan on whether cremation is a plausible way,” he said. Meanwhile, the Jacobite Church will also be coming out with a decision on making funeral rites flexible as required by the times. 

The Mar Thoma Syrian Church had given permission for cremation of the mortal remains of its clergy in 2016. Until then, the Church had allowed only some lay people to be cremated according to their prior request.

