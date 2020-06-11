Deals to make your travel plans smooth

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Marriott International announced the launch of a limited time offer curated specially for their hotels across South Asia. Starting today, guests can avail any of the three complimentary offers while making their bookings till June 30. Whether booking for leisure or business, guests can avail their stays from now until June 30,2021.

One can also earn Marriott Bonvoy points with the booking of each stay. A variety of exciting holiday destinations are available, with over 90 hotels to choose from across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Guests can opt for any of the following offerings, coupled with the flexibility to modify their reservation at any point in time.

This offer is available at the Marriott Hotels in Kochi, including Kochi Marriott Hotel, Le Meridien Kochi, Courtyard by Marriot Kochi Airport Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark and Port Muziris, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Guest can use code ADR and choose from any of the below offers while booking their stay via Marriott.com—Minimum 30% off on the room rate across all hotels, stay 2 nights and pay for 1 night or stay 3 nights and pay for 2 nights.