STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Deals to make your travel plans smooth

 Marriott International announced the launch of a limited time offer curated specially for their hotels across South Asia.

Published: 11th June 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Marriott International announced the launch of a limited time offer curated specially for their hotels across South Asia. Starting today, guests can avail any of the three complimentary offers while making their bookings till June 30. Whether booking for leisure or business, guests can avail their stays from now until June 30,2021.

One can also earn Marriott Bonvoy points with the booking of each stay. A variety of exciting holiday destinations are available, with over 90 hotels to choose from across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Guests can opt for any of the following offerings, coupled with the flexibility to modify their reservation at any point in time.

This offer is available at the Marriott Hotels in Kochi, including Kochi Marriott Hotel, Le Meridien Kochi, Courtyard by Marriot Kochi Airport Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark and Port Muziris, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Guest can use code ADR and choose from any of the below offers while booking their stay via Marriott.com—Minimum 30% off on the room rate across all hotels, stay 2 nights and pay for 1 night or stay 3 nights and pay for 2 nights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Marriott International
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp