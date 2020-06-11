Dine in yourself

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tired of your  lockdown food? These restaurants in the city will help you get  hassle free  gourmet all the way home!

Published: 11th June 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown period has given many people a chance to explore their cooking skills. Many are finding solace in trying out new recipes and sharing them on social media platforms. Meanwhile, two restaurants in Kochi have come up with the idea of a DIY kit. This option lets you order in all the bits and pieces that you can put together to make a delicious burger or pizza at home. “Restaurants have introduced such unique marketing strategies for the sustenance of their brand,” says Karthik Murali of Eat Kochi Eat, an Instagram page exclusively for food.

The Burger vigour
“We wanted people to try cooking restaurant-style food with their own preferences. That is how we introduced a DIY burger kit that includes all the ingredients for a Voyager style burger,” says Moresh, owner of The Voyager located in Kakkanad. The DIY burger kit includes pre-seasoned meat patties, pickles, cheese, burger buns, veggies and a sauce with flavours inspired from the west.

The restaurant ensures safety measures on a daily basis with regular temperature checks and sanitization. The meat patties are vacuum sealed which helps keep it fresh when refrigerated for 4-5 days. “This can be an easy and quick activity and can be helpful for people who prefer their food served hot rather than having soggy burgers through home delivery,” Moresh said.

Play with pizza
“Nowadays, people spend a lot of time cooking and experimenting new recipes. We want people to get a feeling of doing something exclusively for themselves,” says the restaurant consultant for Café Papaya located in Panampilly Nagar. The main idea is to provide the customers with good quality local produce as ingredients. The DIY pizza kit consists of a hand-rolled thin crust pizza base, specially seasoned sauce, grated cheese and veggies.

“The idea of a DIY kit is something new to our people. It takes time to adapt to such an option,” he said. “Since there is no dine-in option, we had to find ways to attract the crowd. With this DIY formula, people can have their food freshly made and served hot,” he added.

