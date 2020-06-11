Fine arts classes struggle to go digital 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While a large part of the education system has shifted to online platforms, the fine arts section too is slowly making a move to the digital mode, albeit the many challenges. Many of them are set to lose a huge chunk of their regular students who might not be willing to make a transition to online art classes since their days are now spend in front of screens to attend regular school sessions.For the few art academies in the city that have started online tutorials, teaching the basics of drawing or crafts to young students through the barrier of digital screens remains a challenge.

For ‘Vith Art Room’, a city-based initiative which offers creative development classes with a focus on reconnecting kids to nature, the shift to the online medium is not easy. “The sessions are aimed at young students. They are interactive and many of the activities require the presence of instructors and fellow students. But, we are also looking into the possibility of moving to online platforms without losing out on authenticity,” said Manu Mohan Pallivathukal, artist.

“The primary goal of art classes is to bring kids out of their houses to explore their creativity. Hence, institutes would be happy to comply with necessary precautions if the government were to make provision for re-opening of art classes,” added Manu, who was also a facilitator at the previous edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale.

Online classes remain more challenging for those involved in performing arts like dance and music. Many of the teachers in this field are themselves performing artists who have lost all avenues for performances, and hence income. “For institutes that provided dance and music class, shifting the same to a video calling platform comes with several limitations. Picking out mistakes through several small windows on the screen is not an effective method of teaching. At the same time, individual classes may not be an economically viable option for many,” said Rajaram of Sruthilaya Academy, Kakkanad.

Coaching students for cultural competitions used to be an additional source of income for many. This time around, there is a low probability of such competitions being held. Hence many parents will not enrol their kids for individualised coaching classes, which are usually very expensive. RLV Ranjini Manoj of Nataraja Kalakshetra Dance Academy, Kakkanad, has shifted to online. “I have broken up my regular batch into smaller groups. Individualised videos are sent to students to correct their steps and mudras. All this entails double efforts for the teacher,” he said.