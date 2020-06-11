STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘No trials’ puts textile shops on trial

With showrooms enforcing ‘no trial’ as a Covid-19 safety protocol, customers find the norm cold and are postponing purchase

File picture of a textile shop

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Textile and garment showrooms in Kerala are struggling to keep their cash chest ringing after the lockdown. But with showrooms strictly enforcing ‘no trial’ as a Covid-19 safety protocol, customers find the norm cold and are postponing purchase till the pandemic fear subsides.Industry experts admit the days of trying out without buying are over and many showrooms have closed their trial rooms. “Sale of gents’ garments have been severely hit.  The sale has dropped around 90 per cent.

Compared to women, men have the habit of buying a dress only after trying it out. We are caught on a sticky wicket. We want customers to purchase a dress which they feel comfortable to put on, but at the same time we do not want anyone to walk into a showroom and try out the dress on display,” said Kerala Garment Distributors Association president D Anand Kumar Pai.  He said the trials can be entertained only after purchasing a dress. “We aren’t even letting shoppers touch dress materials. We are planning to introduce a system wherein a customer can return a wear within a specified time if it does not properly 
fits him. The dress will be stored in a sanitised container for 24 hours and later steamed before putting it back on display,” he said and added that only the sale of inner wear and dresses like house coat was taking place.   

“We only allow a limited number of customers inside and also collect their phone numbers.  Trial rooms are closed for the safety of customers. We have a scheme for the exchange of a product purchased from our showroom. We don’t want to dissuade our customers. Everyone knows about the prevailing situation, but there are customers who still insist on trying the garment,” said Prajith K, manager of Max Fashions.

 “Though online sales of garments thrived in the last few years, the brick-and-mortar business continued to register robust growth because they offered customers the convenience of trying a dress and purchasing the one which suits them. But the pandemic has put us in a tight spot,” said a retailer of leading clothing brand on MG road. Anand Kumar said the retail sector of garments should explore the possibility of virtual trial rooms. “It’s a fact that garment retail is going to face a lot of challenges,” he said.

